Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

Dave, Lil Pump, Ja Rule and Rick Ross were among those offering their condolences

By Damian Jones
Migos Takeoff
Migos’ Takeoff. CREDIT: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Dave, Ja Rule and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences.

The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

Among those paying tribute to the late rapper included Dave, who shared a series of images of himself with Takeoff in the studio via his Instagram Stories.

“My brother… days we spent together are priceless,” he wrote.

British rapper Dave paid tribute to Takeoff on Instagram.
CREDIT: Dave/Instagram

Ja Rule also paid his respects, tweeting: ““Rip Takeoff.. this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” while Lil Pump wrote: “God plz tell me this ain’t true”.

Rick Ross also paid his respects, tweeting: “We lost a young legend”, while representatives for Def Jam Recordings added: “Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff.”

Political figures including Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams also paid tribute to the late rapper.

“This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure,” she wrote.

“My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent.”

You can see further tributes below:

Meanwhile, fans have also been remembering Takeoff by sharing some of his best verses.

Takeoff delivered his last live performance on Saturday night (October 29) at Lil Wayne‘s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He performed at the event with Quavo, his Migos bandmate and uncle, under the moniker Unc & Phew.

The set was held in promotion of the duo’s recently released collaborative album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’, and saw them perform songs such as Migos’ ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Straightenin’.

The pair released the album while Migos were on an indefinite hiatus. During their time together, Migos released a host of records including four studio albums and 12 mixtapes, and were known for such songs as ‘Versace’, ‘Bad And Boujee’ and ‘Stir Fry’.

Their most recent release, ‘Culture III’, arrived in June 2021. Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.

