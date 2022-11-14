Music world pays tribute to Kiko Loiacono following tour manager’s death

The music world has paid tribute to tour manager Kiko Loiacono following news of his death this weekend.

Loiacono, who served as tour manager for acts such as The Growlers, Shame and Tim Burgess, died on Saturday (November 12), though the cause of his death has not yet been made public.

“Our friend @drkiko68 died yesterday. He gave his life to rock and roll & left wing politics,” Primal Scream wrote in an Instagram post. “A beautiful cat. His Kiko Bus was legendary. He criss crossed Europe taking many independent rock bands on adventures they will never forget.

Advertisement

“He drove @bo_ningen_band on Primals UK tour in 2017 – was great to have his positivity and cheer on the road with us. A true believer – he will be missed by many. ‘Bandiera rosse la trionferra’.”

Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite wrote: “Got the awful news that my dear friend @drkiko68 died today. He was a one off. A true believer in music, love and friendship. He was such a champion for all of his friends and was always the best company. The world is a much duller place without him around. Kiko Forever.”

Tim Burgess paid tribute to Loiacono in his own post, writing that he was “the most legendary tour manager and beautiful friend that anyone could ask for.”

You can read more tributes shared for the late tour manager below.

Such sad news just came through about Doctor Kiko: the most legendary tour manager and beautiful friend that anyone could wish for. Safe travels man. You were loved and alway a will be 💔 pic.twitter.com/i9RULIJr65 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 13, 2022

Advertisement

Utterly gutted to hear this. Dr Kiko would often pass by The Quietus office, full of the most incredibly scurrilous stories (including my favourite ever rock hair scandal) but also such warmth of spirit. A genuine, kind, hilarious human being. RIP. https://t.co/CiboPmHgwY — Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) November 13, 2022

Dr Kiko introduced me to the kbv before they had any records out, so I put them out, sent them to Australia the @jetfury pinched them for @invadauk – bless Kiko and is journey on his sacred boat — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) November 13, 2022

So sad to read this today. Kiko was a wonderful human being, a true one of a kind. This industry – and this world – is much worse off without him. An infectious personality with amazing DIY spirit. His faith in people & the arts was totally inspiring. It'll always stick with me https://t.co/lLYxQzeHNc — Ramsgate Music Hall (@RamsgateMH) November 13, 2022

Sorely missed tour manager Kiko sharing some of his European culture with us a few years back. R.I.P. Dr Kiko x pic.twitter.com/DrmnAwrmY4 — Swervedriver (@swervedriver) November 13, 2022

So sad to hear about @DoctorKiko today. He was a good friend. We always looked forward to catching up over a curry with Kiko, and hearing the latest stories. Struggling to believe that we won't be doing that ever again. Rest in peace Kiko, and thank you for everything. 💔 — Club AC30 (@clubac30) November 13, 2022

Last month, Loiacono posted about being on tour with Bass Drum Of Death and The Lemonheads, writing: “The tour with @bassdrumofdeath and @thelemonheadsofficial is fab. Great vibes. Everyone is so nice. @bassdrumofdeath are a great (splendid) surprise and watching them and the lemonheads every night is emotional.

“Thanks to @t_ontour and everyone else and to @evangriffithdando for dedicating the “buddy’s song” every night. Courtney Love’s version of “Into your arms” was mint! And I’ll always respect her for standing against Weinstein since the 90’s.”