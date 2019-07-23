Music world reacts as Boris Johnson is announced as UK’s next Prime Minister

"Fuck the government and fuck Boris..."

Some of music’s most notable faces have reacted after Boris Johnson was confirmed as the next Prime Minister today (July 23).

The leading Brexiteer secured a landslide victory in the Conservative leadership race, defeating rival Jeremy Hunt after vowing to leave the European Union by October 31.

He will officially become the Prime Minister tomorrow, taking over from the outgoing Theresa May who announced her resignation in May after repeatedly failing to secure a Brexit deal with the EU.

One of the first reactions came from Stormzy, who retweeted a clip of his No.1 hit ‘Vossi Bop’. The track is known for the stand-out lyric of “Fuck the government and fuck Boris”.

Slowthai also voiced his anger and compared Johnson to a “lesser” version of US President Donald Trump.

“ANOTHER INCOMPETENT TWAT IN NUMBER 10 JUST A LESSER VERSION TRUMP PLEASE LET ME EVACUATE THE PREMISE,” he wrote.



There was also disbelief from The Charlatans‘ Tim Burgess, who previously predicted the leadership of both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. Burgess previously wrote: “Sometime in the future: President Trump sits in his marble jacuzzi, talking via video link to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his ball pool.”

He responded today: “Oh no. I made a prediction four years ago and it just came true : /.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that protesters outside Parliament were heard playing Muse’s ‘Uprising’ to show their dismay.

In the run-up to the result, former Smiths turned solo icon Johnny Marr was among those to warn of the threat of Johnson.

“I wish people would stop referring to ‘Boris’ like he’s some cuddly fun character,” he wrote. “They should refer to him by his full name; “That Wanker Boris Johnson”.

He later assured a crowd in Spain that “not everyone in England was a fucking dick”.

Marr previously hit out at the former Prime Minister David Cameron saying that he “forbid” the Tory leader from liking his former band The Smiths and “inhuman” treatment of disabled people after it was previously reported that the Tories planned to cut disabled benefits by £30 a week in 2015.