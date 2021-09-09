Music world reacts to Arlo Parks’ Mercury Prize victory: “A worthy winner”

The world of music has reacted to Arlo Parks‘ victory at the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

Parks was declared the overall winner of the prestigious award earlier tonight (September 9) for her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

In her winner’s speech, Parks said: “It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments where I wasn’t sure whether I would make it through, but I’m here today.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the night, she shared that she used to cycle past the Hammersmith Apollo – where the ceremony took place – on her way to school as a child.

a joy to be burning up the red carpet in @Prada for the Hyundai @MercuryPrize Awards – feel surrounded by so much talent n genuine love for music – this is the venue I used to cycle by on the way to school as a kid… pic.twitter.com/CVDfPZ8TPJ — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) September 9, 2021

Alfie Templeman was among those congratulating Parks on her victory. “An absolutely incredible artist in every single way. so deserved,” he said.

CONGRATULATIONS ARLO!! An absolutely incredible artist in every single way. so deserved. #mercuryprize — alfie templeman (@alfietempleman) September 9, 2021

The London Symphony Orchestra, whose album ‘Promises’ with Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders was also nominated, offered their congratulations to Parks and said it was an “honour to be nominated.”

Congratulations @arloparks on your well-deserved #HyundaiMercuryPrize win tonight. It was a honour to be nominated with @floatingpoints and @pharoahsanders1; commiserations to them, but looking forwards… 👍👏👏👏 https://t.co/DSy9Cl3Y8t — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) September 9, 2021

Advertisement

Independent Venue Week, for whom Parks served as an ambassador for this year’s edition, offered her “the hugest congratulations,” describing ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ as “an absolutely gorgeous album,” while musician and producer David Wrench, who mixed the record, said it was “an honour” to have worked on it.

The hugest congratulations to our fantastic #IVW21 Ambassador @arloparks on her @MercuryPrize win this evening. We are over the moon for her, Collapsed in Sunbeams is an absolutely gorgeous album ❤ https://t.co/5ayIubYs9c — Independent Venue Week (@IVW_UK) September 9, 2021

Yes!! Congratulations to @arloparks and all involved. An honour to have mixed this brilliant album. 🍾 https://t.co/7EKUD6GrHB — david wrench (@davidwrench) September 9, 2021

Others declared Parks a worthy winner of the prize, for which the likes of Ghetts, Wolf Alice, Mogwai, SAULT, and Black Country, New Road were also nominated. You can find more reaction below.

Absolutely massive congratulations to @arloparks for winning The Mercury Prize. You have soundtracked our early mornings, our walks to work and you’ve brought so much joy & hope to the world this year. We can’t wait to celebrate with you on Thursday! 🌻☀️💛 https://t.co/klwuDrO3Z0 — GORILLA (@thisisgorilla) September 9, 2021

Massive congratulations to Arlo Parks. Collapsed In Sunbeams is an amazing album and I highly recommend it to everyone https://t.co/N3wjDexp1m — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) September 9, 2021

One of the prize judges Annie Macmanus said on behalf of the panel: “It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner.

“Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years, with ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ Arlo Parks has created an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward thinking fashion.

“It has the ability to reach out and remind a wider audience of the timeless art of the album. Arlo is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary British life.”