Musical based on songs of Alanis Morissette leads Tony nominations

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical comprised exclusively of Alanis Morissette songs, leads the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards.

The musical, which shut down earlier this year in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, has earned fifteen nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony.

It was revealed on October 15 that the show is up for ‘Best Musical’, ‘Best Book of a Musical’ and ‘Best Choreography’ among other awards.

Jagged Little Pill features versions of every song from the titular album, as well as selected tracks from throughout Morissette’s career, including ‘Thank U’, ‘That I Would Be Good’ and ‘So Unsexy’.

The show also features two original songs, co-written by Morissette, entitled ‘Predator’ and ‘Smiling’. The latter track also featured on Morissette’s most recent album, ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical also received multiple nominations for Tonys. The awards ceremony has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held virtually this year at an unspecified date.

Alanis Morissette released ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, her first album since 2012, earlier this year. In a three-star review, NME wrote that the record “stays true to Morissette’s unflinching depiction of life”.

“Morissette’s acute writing style envelops you in her thoughts and experiences,” the review read.

