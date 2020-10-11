MusiCares launches new ‘Wellness in Music’ survey

MusiCares, the charity arm of The Recording Academy, has announced the launch of a new ‘Wellness in Music’ survey, in an effort to gauge how people working in music have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey went live on Saturday (October 10) to coincide with World Mental Health day, and asks participants to share “their honest realities, especially as it relates to their overall mental and physical health and wellness.”

MusiCares is conducting the survey “to better understand the circumstances and well-being of individuals who are earning their living working in music,” the organisation said. “Our goal is to learn how different aspects of being a music professional relate to overall well-being and mental health.”

The survey covers a variety of areas, including the respondent’s alcohol and drug use, as well as their income and “life satisfaction” levels.

Back in March, MusiCares launched the coronavirus relief fund for artists impacted financially by the pandemic – and has reportedly helped 19,000 artists and music industry professionals since then.

Speaking to Billboard, MusiCares executive director Laura Segura said: “MusiCares’ mission is to provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need.

“It’s important that the results from the survey are representative of the professional music community we aim to serve, and that’s focused on music professionals who have been working in the community for at least five years.”

The survey will remain live until November 9, with the results due to be released in early 2021, and is limited to anyone over 18 who has been working in the music industry for five or more years. You can find more information about the initiative here.

Earlier this month (October 2), it was reported that a third of musicians could leave the industry due to financial losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The research comes from the Musicians’ Union, who are calling on the UK government to provide greater assistance to those affected within the industry.

