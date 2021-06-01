Musician Fernando Ufret has gained viral fame for his covers of classic alternative tracks in the style of South Park character Eric Cartman.

The musician has gained over a million views, almost 275,000 likes and almost 50,000 followers on TikTok for his so-called ‘CARTMANCOUSTIC’ tracks, which boast a faultless impression of the cartoon character.

They include covers of Red Hot Chilli Peppers‘ ‘Otherside’, Green Day‘s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ and Linkin Park‘s ‘In The End’, as well as the theme from Friends and more. You can see some of his videos below.

The musician has also covered sea shanty ‘Wellerman’, another hugely popular TikTok hit which went viral earlier this year, leading to a record deal and UK number one for its creator Nathan Evans.

Ufret has also uploaded a number of ‘serious’ tracks to YouTube. “I’m a YouTuber who wanted to do Cartman covers on TikTok!” he said in his bio on the app.

