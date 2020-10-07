Musicians mock government website which offers alternative careers

Musicians have responded to a government website which offers alternative careers.

Entitled “Discover your skills and careers”, the site asks people “to think about the type of work you want to do. It takes 5 to 10 minutes” which “offers a summary of job groups that might interest you based on your answers, for example creative careers or working in healthcare”.

It comes just hours after a host of artists including Liam Gallagher and Johnny Marr criticised Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he suggested people should “adapt” their jobs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now musicians have been lining up to mock the website, with Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite writing: “I got Boxer or referee. FFS,” while The Anchoress joked: “To be fair, being a psychiatrist or criminal intelligence analyst isn’t far off my experience so far of producing records or working in the music industry.”

The government has a website for re-training / locating your next career, and the suggestions are *wild* It's hilariously bad – dive in now…https://t.co/Q0Ac8Onccq pic.twitter.com/ZSB2Lxl8qx — CLASH (@ClashMagazine) October 7, 2020

Dan Le Sac, meanwhile, wrote: “Sadly it just gave me ‘creative’, whatever that is.” You can view some of the best responses below.

I got Boxer or referee. FFS 😂 https://t.co/BThsAKSt0T — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) October 7, 2020

Sadly it just gave me “creative”, whatever that is… https://t.co/q5TlPOo4Ar — dan le sac (@danlesac) October 7, 2020

To be fair, being a psychiatrist or criminal intelligence analyst isn’t far off my experience so far of producing records or working in the music industry 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JrIB6VrVh — The Anchoress (@The_Anchoress) October 7, 2020

Mine could not be further from what I do, or where my interests lie. It is shite. pic.twitter.com/zQg1gwV5P5 — Sharon Dunford (@spadge13) October 7, 2020

Decided to try that government 'discover your skills and careers' tool. Top recommendation? Actor. pic.twitter.com/eBeSp8gdHB — Leo Doulton (@LeoDoulton) October 7, 2020

I got Pop Musician in my list which is pretty wild seeing as IM ALREADY DOING THAT….. pic.twitter.com/qwpar7Mhlf — 🌙Karl D'Silva🥀 (@krldslv) October 7, 2020

With early April 2021 earmarked as the earliest date that full capacity gigs might be able to return, a number of musicians, crew, venues and industry bosses have recently warned of bankruptcies and catastrophic damage to the live music sector unless support is provided to mothball the gig sector until it is safe to put shows on.

