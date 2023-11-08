K-pop boyband MUSTB part ways with label after five years

K-pop boyband MUSTB have parted ways with their label of five years, MustM Entertainment.

The K-pop agency announced yesterday (November 7) in a statement through the boyband’s official Twitter account that MUSTB’s exclusive contract with the company has been terminated.

MustM Entertainment stated that the decision to end their contract with the boyband comes after “sufficient decisions and dialogue” as well as “mutual consultation” with the members of the group.

Advertisement

“We would like to express out gratitude to the MUSTB members, who debuted as MUSTB in 2019 and did their best in their activities,” the agency added. “We will warmly support the MUST B members on their new career path.”

[공지] 머스트비 전속계약 종료 안내 [official announcement]

Notice on MUSTB's exclusive contract termination pic.twitter.com/R4gPNmJG6U — MUSTB_OFFICIAL (@MustB_mustment) November 7, 2023

Two members of MUSTB have since addressed the news with posts on their Instagram Stories. “Activities under the name of ‘MUSTB’ have concluded,” lead vocalist Doha wrote, seemingly implying that the group are disbanding.

“We will remember and are grateful for each and every one who supported us during that time. Moving forward, [I’ll] show you a new image/side [of me], so please support [me] even more. Thank you,” he added.

Meanwhile, lead rapper Soohyun thanked fans for “all your support and love till now” in a post written in English. “I was so happy to be loved by all of you,” he added. “Hope all the Muffins [MUSTB’s fandom] for the best. I will keep mov[ing] on!”

Advertisement

MUSTB first made their debut in 2019 as a seven-member group, feauting Taegeon, Hawoon, Sangwoo, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun and Sihoo. However Hawoon and Sangwoon would leave the group in the same year.

The boyband have released one mini-album, three single albums and a number of digital singles since their debut. Their last release was the August 2023 single album, ‘Rush’.