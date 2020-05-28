Listen to indie supergroup Muzz’s striking new single ‘Knuckleduster’

Muzz, the new indie supergroup project of Interpol’s Paul Banks, have today (May 28) shared a new single, ‘Knuckleduster’ — you can watch the video for the song below.

Featuring Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman) and Matt Barrick (The Walkmen), Muzz will release their self-titled debut album next Friday (June 5) via Matador Records.

Speaking about filming their latest video, Banks said: “While we were shooting the video for ‘Red Western Sky’ at the American Treasure Tour facility, we discovered this great space underneath the museum.

Advertisement

“Unplanned, we quickly set up and started filming again – capturing the video for ‘Knuckleduster’ on the same day.”

You can watch the video here:

‘Knuckleduster’ comes after three previous single releases, ‘Red Western Sky’, ‘Broken Tambourine’ and ‘Bad Feeling’.

Speaking about the themes of their upcoming album to NME, Banks said the lyrics of the record make up “more a compilation of vignettes than a cohesive whole” but seem to deal with “musings on mental health in general”

“There’s a lot on there about depression, coming through depression, and the impact of problems of mental health on a life,” Banks told NME. “That can manifest itself in different ways and to different degrees, and I guess the record touches on the thread of self analysis.”

Advertisement

Kaufman added: “We’re living in a time where that’s the elephant in the room a lot of the time. What’s beautiful about the way Paul went at it is that none of it is preachy. It just makes the songs deeper and more relatable.”

The supergroup recently shared a lockdown performance of a new track called ‘Trinidad’. It followed the release of a similar lockdown performance video for ‘Bad Feeling’, which was the first single to be released by the band.