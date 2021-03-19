Hear mxmtoon cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ for upcoming ‘Life Is Strange’ game

mxmtoon has released a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ as part of the upcoming third Life Is Strange game.

The singer – who supplies the singing voice of the game’s protagonist Alex – made the announcement by sharing a clip from Life Is Strange: True Colors on social media, along with a visualizer for ‘Creep’ that features footage from the upcoming game.

Listen to mxmtoon’s cover below.

Life Is Strange: True Colors was recently announced at the Square Enix Presents digital presentation yesterday, March 18. The story is centered on Alex Chen, a woman who has the ability to “experience, absorb, and manipulate” other people’s strong emotions. Just like the previous games, it has an element of mystery as she tries to discover the details surrounding her older brother’s death.

The game will launch on September 10, 2021. Remastered versions of Life Is Strange and its prequel Before the Storm will also be available as standalones or as part of Life Is Strange: True Colors‘ Ultimate Edition later this year.

mxmtoon released her sister EPs ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’ last year. Her debut EP ‘Plum Blossom’ was released in 2018, while her first full-length album ‘The Masquerade’ came out in 2019.

In January, mxmtoon collaborated with Australian artist G Flip on the song ‘Queen’. Last year, she also shared ‘ok on your own’, a single featuring Carly Rae Jepsen.

mxmtoon also does gaming streams on Twitch, and has played Among Us with Indonesian pop star Stephanie Poetri, K-pop idol Jae Park from boy band Day6 and singer-songwriter Keshi.