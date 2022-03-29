mxmtoon announces debut UK headline shows: “I’m coming to play for you!”

mxmtoon has announced her debut UK and Ireland headline shows as part of a wider European tour – tickets will be available here.

The Californian singer-songwriter will hit the road this autumn in support of her second album ‘Rising’, which arrives on May 20 via AWAL (pre-order here).

Following a run of Australian and European dates, mxmtoon is scheduled to touch down in the UK on October 28 for a performance at the Electric Brixton in London. She’ll then visit Manchester’s Club Academy (October 29) and the Academy in Dublin (30).

The news comes after mxmtoon confirmed a North American headline tour for this May and June while sharing a track called ‘Mona Lisa’. She’s since further previewed ‘Rising’ with the single ‘Sad Disco’.

Ticket’s for mxmtoon’s 2022 UK tour go on sale at 10am BST this Friday (April 1). A pre-sale will take place tomorrow (March 30). You can find more information here, and see the full schedule below.

OCTOBER 2022

28 – Electric Brixton, London

29 – Club Academy, Manchester

30 – Academy, Dublin

The full ‘Rising’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Mona Lisa’

2. ‘Learn To Love You’

3. ‘Victim Of Nostalgia’

4. ‘Sad Disco’

5. ‘Frown’

6. ‘Florida’

7. ‘Scales’

8. ‘Growing Pains’

9. ‘Dizzy’

10. ‘Haze’

11. ‘Dance (End Of The World)’

12. ‘Coming Of Age’

mxmtoon enjoyed huge success in 2020 with the release of two EPs, ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’. She released her debut EP ‘Plum Blossom’ in 2018, and her first full-length album ‘The Masquerade’ in 2019.

In January 2021, she teamed up with Australian artist G Flip on the single ‘Queen’, having collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen just a few months prior for ‘OK On Your Own’.