mxmtoon releases collaborative anniversary video of ‘Prom Dress’

Pop singer mxmtoon has celebrated the one-year anniversary of her viral track ‘Prom Dress’ with a collaborative new music video.

The video features more than 20 musicians and influencers performing the song, including US rapper Lil Jon, Dodie, Amanda Rach Lee, Tessa Violet and TJ Black. Watch the anniversary video below:

‘Prom Dress’ racked up more than 115million streams in part thanks to its popularity in TikTok. According to a statement, the track has been used in more than 1million videos on the social media platform to date.

Mxmtoon’s latest EP, ‘Dawn’, was released last month and is a follow-up to her debut album, ‘The Masquerade’. The EP was given a four-star review from NME, hailing it as “mxmtoon’s most substantial record yet”.

In an interview with NME last year, mxmtoon – real name Maia – spoke on her rise to fame as a musician on YouTube and how she’s dealt with playing headline shows in the US and UK.

“[YouTube] was more of an outlet for me as opposed to a stepping stone towards a greater goal. I just had a lot to say and thought I could use YouTube to scream it into the void,” she said.

“It’s still insane to me that people will spend their money to buy a ticket or spend a couple hours to listen to me sing for a night.”