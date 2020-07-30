mxmtoon releases new single and music video, ‘Bon Iver’

mxmtoon has shared a new track named after Bon Iver, the first single to be lifted from her forthcoming EP.

The new track was premiered alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Morgan Gruer. Watch the clip for ‘bon iver’ below:

mxmtoon’s new EP, ‘Dusk’, will be released on October 1. The new record follows on from her previous EP, ‘Dawn’, which was released in April this year. Upon its release, NME gave the EP four stars, saying “the follow-up to her debut album showcases a songwriter blossoming into something special”.

In May, mxmtoon shared a collaborative music video of her hit single ‘prom dress’ to celebrate the anniversary of its initial release. The clip featured more than 20 musicians and influencers performing the track, including US rapper Lil Jon, Dodie, Amanda Rach Lee, Tessa Violet and TJ Black.

mxmtoon – real name Maia – gained popularity first as a musician on YouTube. In an interview with NME last year, she reflected on her progression from the online platform to performing sold-out concerts.

“[YouTube] was more of an outlet for me as opposed to a stepping stone towards a greater goal. I just had a lot to say and thought I could use YouTube to scream it into the void,” she said.

“It’s still insane to me that people will spend their money to buy a ticket or spend a couple hours to listen to me sing for a night.”