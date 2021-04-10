My Bloody Valentine among curators for new NTS Radio shows

My Bloody Valentine are among a number of artists set to curate special shows on NTS Radio this month.

The lauded station is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and have invited a host of artists to host their own shows to mark the occasion.

From Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23, ten artists will contribute “guest radio shows, soundscapes, conversations and performances” to a weeklong charity broadcast, which is raising money for the Global Foodbanking Network.

It comes after the station raised money for the organisation last year through their ‘Remote Utopias’ 24-hour livestream event, which featured Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith and a slew of other artists.

Joining My Bloody Valentine for NTS 10 will be Arca, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Mica Levi and more. See the full line-up so far below, with precise scheduling set to arrive on Wednesday, April 14.

Last month, My Bloody Valentine’s back catalogue was finally made available to listen to via streaming services as part of a new record deal with Domino, which will also bring new physical editions of their past three records as well as EP material.

During a new interview with The New York Times, the band’s Kevin Shields also revealed that the band were currently at work on two new studio albums for Domino. He told the publication that the first album would contain “warm and melodic” material, while the second would be more experimental.

Bilinda Butcher suggested that the recording of the albums could be completed by the end of this year, with Shields explaining that the group may look into working remotely due to potential coronavirus-related setbacks. “I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after [2013’s] ‘mbv’. I think it’d be cooler to make one now,” Shields explained.