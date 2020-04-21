My Bloody Valentine collaborate with Supreme for new collection

My Bloody Valentine have teamed up with American streetwear brand Supreme for a new clothing collection, licensing their album art for a series of shirts, jackets and hoodies.

Naturally, the new collection features the iconic artwork from the pioneering shoegazers’ 1991 album ‘Loveless’, the hazy pink photograph of a guitar captured by Angus Cameron.

Other pieces included in the collection reference artwork taken from the band’s 1998 EP ‘Feed Me With Your Kiss’, along with their 1990 EP ‘Glider’.

Advertisement

“My Bloody Valentine has influenced generations of musicians and audiences. The band forged new possibilities in how to make noise music, as well as how to listen to and experience it,” commented Supreme in a statement.

While the collection marks My Bloody Valentine’s first official foray into the world of streetwear, they’re far from the first band to license their album art to Supreme. Last year saw the release of new pieces from the label that referenced albums from the likes of The Smiths and The Velvet Underground.

Back in 2015, Supreme tapped Neil Young for a collaboration, selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of the legendary folk artist.

The Spring 2020 collection will be available for purchase online only, dropping April 23 via the Supreme website.