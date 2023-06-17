My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields shares new music inside custom guitar pedals

My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields has shared brand new music concealed within his new range of custom guitar pedals.

Earlier this week Shields announced a new Shields Blender fuzz pedal with Fender – and fans have now discovered a secret treat within them.

As revealed by a fan on forum The Gear Page, once the pedal was opened, a flash drive containing a new song was inside alongside a message from Shields.

Advertisement

“For intended effect, please play at 80 dB and above on speakers,” the message reads.

The song hasn’t yet been shared online.

Discussing his new pedal, Shields said: “I really enjoyed the experience. I’ve been using it a lot recently in the studio, it’s been great, I’m looking forward to hearing how other people use it.

“It’s kind of pretty extreme but also very interesting when it’s set up in a subtle way.”

Last year My Bloody Valentine criticised Spotify for showing incorrect lyrics on the shoegaze pioneers’ songs on the platform.

Advertisement

“Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting,” the band tweeted. “We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet.”

In 2021 the band also revealed that they were working on two new albums for Domino, which will follow up their 2013 comeback record ‘mbv’. At the time Shields commented that the first album would contain “warm and melodic” material while the second would be more experimental.

He added: “I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after ‘mbv’. I think it’d be cooler to make one now.”