My Chemical Romance add another European date to their 2020 tour

My Chemical Romance have added another show to their run of 2020 European dates.

The returning emo icons will be playing Prague on July 3, as part of the city’s run of ‘Prague Rocks’ gigs. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 6).

It follows the recent addition of a second date in Bonn, Germany, announced last week, with shows in Bologna, Moscow and at Hungary’s Volt Festival confirmed.

PRAGUE ROCKS 2020

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

3. 7. 2020 Praha, Sinobo Stadium

Vstupenky v sítích Ticketmaster a Ticketportal v prodeji od 6. 3. 2020 11:00 hodin#PragueRocks #PragueRocks2020 https://t.co/7OklrhObOa pic.twitter.com/4wTfIw8YOc — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 2, 2020

In terms of British shows, the band last month announced a gig at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall, which will proceed their run of three gigs in Milton Keynes in June. They’ll also be playing Dublin later that month.

My Chemical Romance’s current planned European shows are as follows:

June

16, The Eden Sessions, Cornwall, UK

18, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, UK

20, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, UK

21, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, UK

23, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

July

01, Volt Festival, Hungary

03, Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic

04, Arena Parco Nord, Bologna, Italy

06, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany

07, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany

11, Park Live, Moscow, Russia

Meanwhile, one particularly dedicated MCR fan has crafted a studio mix of the intro track played at their 2019 comeback show.

The emo icons made their return in December 2019, playing to 5000 fans at The Shrine Auditorium and Exhibition Hall.