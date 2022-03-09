My Chemical Romance add more North American dates to 2022 reunion tour

My Chemical Romance have added more North American dates to their upcoming 2022 reunion tour.

The band had previously confirmed more than 25 dates to take place in the States and Canada this summer and autumn, including festival headline sets at Riot Fest, When We Were Young and more.

Now, the reuniting emo band have added a further 14 arena shows to their itinerary, including 10 new cities. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday (March 11) at 12pm local time and will be available to purchase here.

My Chemical Romance have also shared a new tour trailer, which opens with a statue smashing among a pile of rubble and is soundtracked by grinding guitars. The new dates then roll up onto the screen. Watch it below now.

MCR’s new tour dates are as follows:

August 2022

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

21 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

23 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

24 – Cincinatti, OH, Heritage Bank Center

26 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

27 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

September 2022

1 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

4 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

October 2022

2 – Portland, OR, MODA Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

My Chemical Romance will be supported by numerous bands across the full tour, including Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon And The Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code. You can find exact details of who is playing where on the band’s official website.

The returning group will kick off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland, with a date at the Eden Project in May followed by gigs in Milton Keynes, Dublin, Warrington, Cardiff and Scotland. The tour will then move onto Europe, before visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

MCR were due to perform in Russia and Ukraine as part of the European leg of the tour, but cancelled those shows earlier this week (March 7) due to the ongoing conflict in the area. “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon,” they added.