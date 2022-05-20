My Chemical Romance air more fan favourites as UK tour hits Milton Keynes

My Chemical Romance played Milton Keynes last night (May 19), as their hugely anticipated UK and Ireland comeback tour continues.

The third date of the reformed band’s current run, and their first of four shows in Milton Keynes saw a 21-song setlist that opened with their new single ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

As well as a mix of hits, fan favourites and deep cuts, the band played two songs for the first time on the tour. You can see fan footage below.

Their performance of ‘It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish’ from 2004’s ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ was the song’s first live airing since 2007.

IT'S NOT A FASHION STATEMENT IT'S A FUCKING DEATHWISH LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2007 #MCRMK pic.twitter.com/g5KLEJ2aKw — maz 🦋 (@mazzzhenz) May 20, 2022

// flashing good fucking morning to mcr playing it’s not a fashion statement it’s a deathwish bc it looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/LZp6bjEHdF — autumn (@stydjia) May 20, 2022

The encore began with ‘Skylines And Turnstiles’, from 2002’s ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’, their first outing since 2011.

You can check out the full setlist from My Chemical Romance’s first Stadium MK gig below.

‘The Foundations Of Decay’

‘Helena’

‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’

‘Make Room!!!!’

‘Teenagers’

‘Summertime’

‘The Only Hope for Me Is You’

‘Boy Division’

‘DESTROYA’

‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

‘Welcome to the Black Parade’

‘The Ghost of You’

‘It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish’

‘Thank You for the Venom’

‘Mama’

‘Famous Last Words’

‘The Kids From Yesterday’

‘Skylines and Turnstiles’

‘Mastas of Ravenkroft’

‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

‘Goodnite, Dr. Death’

‘Vampire Money’

My Chemical Romance kicked off their run of live dates on Monday night (May 16) at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it. Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. “This has been special and amazing,” says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

24 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow