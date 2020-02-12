My Chemical Romance announce additional UK show at The Eden Project

My Chemical Romance have announced another UK show this summer.

Gerard Way and co are now heading to The Eden Project in Cornwall on June 16 for an additional UK date ahead of three shows in Milton Keynes two days later. Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd said: “It is incredibly exciting to be able to announce a band of this stature. Advertisement “My Chemical Romance playing our stage this summer promises to be a night no-one lucky enough to be here will ever forget.”

Tickets for the event go on sale next February 19, at 5pm and you can buy tickets here.

Other artists performing at The Eden Sessions this summer include Lionel Richie, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Script and Diana Ross.

New announcement! My Chemical Romance will play Eden on 16 June before their three huge shows at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Tickets now on sale to Inside Track Passholders and will go on general sale at 5pm on Wed 19 Feb. @MCRofficial pic.twitter.com/hK48Vez8gM — Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) February 12, 2020

My Chemical Romance added a third date at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK this summer in response to overwhelming demand from fans for tickets.

The returning emo icons sold out two shows (on June 20-21) when they went on sale to fans last month (January 24). It was later been confirmed that they’ll precede those dates with an extra show on June 18.

Advertisement

The latest UK date at the Eden Project follows confirmation that MCR are also heading to the continent for shows in Ireland, Italy and Germany.

They will return to Dublin for the first time since 2011 to play an open-air gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 23, before heading to Italy for Bologna’s Sonic Park Fest on July 4 and Kvnts!Rasen in Bonn, Germany, on July 6. The group also announced details of an extensive US tour.

Reviewing their first UK comeback show in December, NME’s Kevin Perry wrote: “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a crowd where so many people knew not just every word of every song, but even roared back every sample and snippet of dialogue. There were pogoing riffs and big, silly guitar solos. There was the blistering ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’, dispatched straight out of the gate. There was a live debut for ‘Make Room!!!!’

“…There was the grand balladry of ‘I Don’t Love You’. There were ‘Famous Last Words’, ‘Helena’ and ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ still to come. By the end of the show I found myself roaring every word too, albeit presumably getting most of the words wrong. About half the set felt like it was an epic finale. There were tears, oh there were a lot of tears. It was physically impossible to stand in that room and not understand to the core of your being why this band means so much to so many people.”