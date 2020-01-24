My Chemical Romance announce huge second UK show as first sells out in minutes

My Chemical Romance have added a second UK show after the first sold out in minutes.

After weeks of teasing that they would perform a huge headline show in the UK earlier this month, the emo heroes announced the huge headline show at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK in a new clip, titled ‘An Offering’.

Now, after the first show sold out just minutes after going on sale at 9:30am, a second show was announced on June 21. You buy tickets for the show here.

You can see the announcement and some fan reaction below.

This is incredible. Thank you all so much. We have announced a second show. #MCRMKhttps://t.co/XOU6XgCuJg⁰⁰https://t.co/pMiXiG6Yh0 pic.twitter.com/m9X1hLQZ5G — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 24, 2020

30 fucking minutes and they sold out a 30k cap stadium… MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE IS BACK BABY — mattyfuckingsmokes (@firstforhalos) January 24, 2020

NO WAY DID I GET FUCKING VIP STANDING NO WAY AM I SEEING MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE pic.twitter.com/bmVZ6QTaxg — RJ’S MAIN ACC GOT SNIPED (@REVENGECUNT) January 24, 2020

I'M SEEING MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE pic.twitter.com/6UkzUv74u9 — ｂｅｎｊａｍｉｎ (@proxyllove) January 24, 2020

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

Earlier this month, they also resurrected their famed MCR blog – which traditionally sees frontman Gerard Way communicating with fans in a selection of lengthy posts.