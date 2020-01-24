News Music News

My Chemical Romance announce huge second UK show as first sells out in minutes

Another huge date for MCR in the UK

Elizabeth Aubrey
Gerard Way - Credit: Getty

My Chemical Romance have added a second UK show after the first sold out in minutes.

After weeks of teasing that they would perform a huge headline show in the UK earlier this month, the emo heroes announced the huge headline show at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK in a new clip, titled ‘An Offering’.

Now, after the first show sold out just minutes after going on sale at 9:30am, a second show was announced on June 21. You buy tickets for the show here.

You can see the announcement and some fan reaction below.

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

Earlier this month, they also resurrected their famed MCR blog – which traditionally sees frontman Gerard Way communicating with fans in a selection of lengthy posts.

