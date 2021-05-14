My Chemical Romance confirm details of more rescheduled tour dates

My Chemical Romance have shared details of three more rescheduled tour dates – check out their new schedule below.

It comes after the band announced last month that they were moving their planned 2021 tour dates back to next year, a move that made them “deeply sad”.

“We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe,” the band said when rescheduling the dates, which were originally set for 2020 but then pushed back due to COVID-related delays.

After rescheduling shows in Los Angeles, Milton Keynes, New Jersey and more, the band have now shared details of new dates for their shows in Eastern Europe.

The band will play three shows across Russia and Ukraine next June. See the band’s full 2022 touring schedule, with the new dates in bold, below.

MARCH 2022

12 – New Zealand, The Outer Fields at Western Springs MAY 2022

17 – Cornwall, Eden Project

19 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

21 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

22 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

24 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham JUNE 2022

04 – Bologna, Sonic Park Festival

16 – St Petersburg, Ice Palace

17 – Moscow, Park Live Festival

19 – Kiev, Park Life Festival

21 – Bonn, Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

22 – Bonn, Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau Rescheduled dates for St. Petersburg, Moscow and Kiev are as follows: 16 June 2022 St. Petersburg- Ice Palace

17 June 2022 Moscow – Park Live Festival

19 June 2022 Kiev – U Park Live pic.twitter.com/5sVzftZl8Z — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) May 14, 2021 AUGUST 2022

29 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center

29 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center SEPTEMBER 2022 05 – Toronto, Scotiabank Center

07 – Boston, TD Garden

11 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

13 – Detroit, Little Caesers Arena

15 – St Paul, Xcel Energy Arena

20 – Newark, Prudential Center

21 – Newark, Prudential Center

24 – Sunrise, BB&T Center

27 – Houston, Toyota Center

28 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

30 – Denver, Ball Arena OCTOBER 2022 03 – Tacoma, Tacoma Dome

05 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

07 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

11 – Los Angeles, The Forum

12 – Los Angeles, The Forum

14 – Los Angeles, The Forum

15 – Los Angeles, The Forum

The emo icons played their first show in seven years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.

Recently, frontman Gerard Way said the reunion show was the “most fun” he’s ever had playing with My Chemical Romance.

“Something that I tried to do, and this was conscious, was relinquish some control,” he said. “I think about control a lot, and in the years since the band broke up I’ve really examined control in all of its forms.”

Elsewhere, guitarist Frank Iero said he “can’t wait” to get back on stage with the band and play live again.