My Chemical Romance confirm details of more rescheduled tour dates

My Chemical Romance have shared details of three more rescheduled tour dates – check out their new schedule below.
It comes after the band announced last month that they were moving their planned 2021 tour dates back to next year, a move that made them “deeply sad”.
“We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe,” the band said when rescheduling the dates, which were originally set for 2020 but then pushed back due to COVID-related delays.
After rescheduling shows in Los Angeles, Milton Keynes, New Jersey and more, the band have now shared details of new dates for their shows in Eastern Europe.
The band will play three shows across Russia and Ukraine next June. See the band’s full 2022 touring schedule, with the new dates in bold, below.
MARCH 2022
12 – New Zealand, The Outer Fields at Western Springs
MAY 2022
17 – Cornwall, Eden Project
19 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
21 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
22 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
24 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JUNE 2022
04 – Bologna, Sonic Park Festival
16 – St Petersburg, Ice Palace
17 – Moscow, Park Live Festival
19 – Kiev, Park Life Festival
21 – Bonn, Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau
22 – Bonn, Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau
Rescheduled dates for St. Petersburg, Moscow and Kiev are as follows:
16 June 2022 St. Petersburg- Ice Palace
17 June 2022 Moscow – Park Live Festival
19 June 2022 Kiev – U Park Live pic.twitter.com/5sVzftZl8Z
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) May 14, 2021
AUGUST 2022
29 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center
SEPTEMBER 2022
05 – Toronto, Scotiabank Center
07 – Boston, TD Garden
11 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center
13 – Detroit, Little Caesers Arena
15 – St Paul, Xcel Energy Arena
20 – Newark, Prudential Center
21 – Newark, Prudential Center
24 – Sunrise, BB&T Center
27 – Houston, Toyota Center
28 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
30 – Denver, Ball Arena
OCTOBER 2022
03 – Tacoma, Tacoma Dome
05 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
07 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
11 – Los Angeles, The Forum
12 – Los Angeles, The Forum
14 – Los Angeles, The Forum
15 – Los Angeles, The Forum
The emo icons played their first show in seven years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.
Recently, frontman Gerard Way said the reunion show was the “most fun” he’s ever had playing with My Chemical Romance.
“Something that I tried to do, and this was conscious, was relinquish some control,” he said. “I think about control a lot, and in the years since the band broke up I’ve really examined control in all of its forms.”
Elsewhere, guitarist Frank Iero said he “can’t wait” to get back on stage with the band and play live again.