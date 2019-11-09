My Chemical Romance confirm drummer for upcoming reunion show

Fans have been wondering who'll be back behind the kit

My Chemical Romance have revealed who will be taking on drum duties for their upcoming reunion show in Los Angeles.

The emo icons finally confirmed their much-rumoured return last week (October 31), announcing that they will perform together for the first time since 2012. MCR’s first comeback show will take place at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20, with further dates scheduled for 2020.

News of the reunion was quickly followed by fan speculation over who would be drumming for Gerard Way and co. Now, representatives for the band have confirmed to Billboard that their former sticksman Jarrod Alexander will be taking on the role once more.

An Editor’s Note in one of the outlet’s recent MCR post states: “This article has been edited to note that Jarrod Alexander will be the drummer for My Chemical Romance’s reunion show.”

Billboard writer Chris Payne’s also wrote on Twitter that the group’s label had confirmed Alexander’s return. However, it’s not yet clear as to whether the musician will remain in the band for next year’s run of shows.

See that tweet below.

Alexander joined My Chemical Romance back in 2011 as a touring member, following the departure of Bob Bryar the previous year. He filled in on their Honda Civic tour gigs.

This update comes after My Chemical Romance revealed Thursday as the support act for next month’s LA show. “We are crazy excited to have our dear friends @thursdayband as a special guest at the Shrine Show,” the band wrote on Instagram.

After their first show sold out in just minutes last week, the band thanked fans for the incredible and unexpected reception they received.