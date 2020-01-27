My Chemical Romance confirm further European shows

My Chemical Romance have announced even more European shows this summer, including stop-offs in Ireland and Italy.

Having already sold out two UK dates at Stadium MK in June, the emo icons will return to Dublin for the first time since 2011 to play an open-air gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 23.

They’ll then head to the continent for further dates at Sonic Park Fest in Bologna, Italy, on July 4 and Kvnts!Rasen in Bonn, Germany, on July 6. Check out the tour dates below.

See you soon, Italy. pic.twitter.com/AP5MF4cSTp — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 27, 2020

See you soon, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/oGQB1pVMSb — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 27, 2020

It comes after tickets to their two UK shows went on sale last Friday, with the initial show selling out within seconds before an additional date was confirmed.

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

Earlier this month, they also resurrected their famed MCR blog – which traditionally sees frontman Gerard Way communicating with fans in a selection of lengthy posts.