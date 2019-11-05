My Chemical Romance confirm two more shows as part of live comeback

Following on from news of their upcoming LA date

My Chemical Romance have announced further shows as part of their long-awaited live comeback.

The emo icons finally confirmed their long-rumoured reunion last week (October 31), announcing that they will perform together for the first time since 2012. MCR’s first comeback show will take place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20.

Now, Gerard Way and co. have shared details of two shows scheduled for 2020. Posting on their social media channels this evening (November 5), the band announced they will be playing in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

My Chemical Romance will play at The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

This performance will follow on from a headline appearance at Download Festival Australia, which will be held in Sydney and Melbourne on March 20/21. They top the bill alongside Deftones and Jimmy Eat World for what’s set to be their only Australian dates in 2020.

Find more information and links to buy tickets in the below tweets.

After their LA show sold out in just minutes last week, the band took to Instagram to thank fans for the incredible and unexpected reception they received.

“It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days,” the post began. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR.”

UK fans, meanwhile, eagerly await news on My Chemical Romance’s return to these shores.

In the years since their split, MCR band members Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have all enjoyed success with solo and side projects.