My Chemical Romance confirm UK comeback show at Stadium MK

My Chemical Romance have finally confirmed their return to the UK this summer, where they’ll play a huge headline show at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK.

After weeks of teasing the announcement on social media, The returning emo heroes announced the show in a new clip, titled ‘An Offering’.

The new video sees a mysterious cloaked figure wandering through a forest, before he eventually draws a dagger from his belt and throws it into a giant pentagram painted on the ground.

Advertisement

As the two-and-a-half minute clip comes to an end, it’s finally confirmed that MCR will play Stadium MK on June 20, 2020.

At the time of writing, ticket details for the show are yet to be announced.

Speculation surrounding a UK show began at the start of January, when they shared a photo of the same hooded figure wearing a skull mask, captioning the post with a Union Jack emoji.

In a subsequent video, the Union Jack was briefly seen alongside a selection of symbols from the Theban alphabet – which fans deciphered to read out the word ‘June’.

Advertisement

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

Over the weekend, they also resurrected their famed MCR blog – which traditionally sees frontman Gerard Way communicating with fans in a selection of lengthy posts.