My Chemical Romance continue to tease UK show with mysterious video

My Chemical Romance have continued to tease a UK comeback show by posting a video which seemingly confirms that they’ll be heading across the pond in June.

After returning in December 2019 for their first show in six years, the US emo icons teased a UK date last week when they shared a photograph of a hooded figure wearing a skull mask that was captioned with a Union Jack emoji.

But in the latest video, the Union Jack is briefly seen alongside a selection of symbols from the Theban alphabet – which fans have deciphered to read out the word ‘June’.

Others have said that a tower-like structure which features in the video could be proof that a performance at the 2020 Download Festival could be on the cards.

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

I'm just here to plop this single ass castle tower that is RIGHT INSIDE THE ENTRANCE TO DONINGTON PARK aka download location (yes I went on Google Street view shhh) pic.twitter.com/laW1oIqvKO — Sylvia The Stress (@SilverSDMN) January 10, 2020

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

It was also revealed yesterday that the comeback show in Los Angeles last month grossed over a million dollars. According to the band’s agency Paradigm, the sell-out show grossed $1,451,745 – the highest grossing ever at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

In the build-up to the recent Los Angeles show, My Chemical Romance posted a message on Twitter in which they revealed they first met up to discuss reforming in 2017.

Meanwhile, a My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s recent reunion concert to create their own concert film.