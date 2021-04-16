My Chemical Romance have moved their 2021 tour dates to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band said in a statement that they are “deeply sad” to reschedule their touring plans. “But those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

All tickets will be honoured for the new dates and refunds are available at point of purchase.

The band added that some refunds are available for a limited window. All New Zealand refund requests must be submitted by May 20, while the North American refund window ends on May 16.

My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. Read more: https://t.co/WvVL2R5ZLV pic.twitter.com/8EoTOHSUbl — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) April 16, 2021

For cities with multiple nights, tickets will be honoured as follows:

Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

June 17, 2021 > May 19, 2022

June 19, 2021 > May 21, 2022

June 6, 2021 > May 22, 2022

Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

July 6, 2021 > June 21, 2022

July 7, 2021 > June 22, 2022

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 9, 2021 > September 20, 2022

September 22, 2021 > September 21, 2022

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

October 11, 2021 > October 11, 2022

October 12, 2021 > October 12, 2022

October 14, 2021 > October 14, 2022

October 17, 2021 > October 15, 2022

Organisers of events where new 2022 dates are yet to be announced will update ticketholders directly.

Last December, members of My Chemical Romance reflected on their reunion show the year prior in December 2019 – one year on from the event.

The emo icons played their first show in seven years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.

Marking the anniversary on Instagram, guitarist Frank Iero remembered it as the last live show he played before the pandemic, and posted a tattoo marking the occasion.

“Throughout 2020 i have been incredibly fortunate to be able to play a few live streams and collaborate remotely with some ridiculously talented individuals,” he said. “But as much fun as that has been, i really can’t wait for it to be safe enough to be able to play real shows again. take care of one another. wear a mask, stay safe, and keep the faith.”

My Chemical Romance’s last album was 2010’s ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys‘.