My Chemical Romance explain taking financial government aid for reunion tour

My Chemical Romance have explained their decision to take out a government-backed loan to cover losses on their postponed 2019 reunion tour.

The band were one of a number of acts including The Eagles, Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses and Green Day to receive PPP loans from the US federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus crisis.

The recently reunited band had been set to make their comeback on these shores last month, with gigs booked at the Eden Project in Cornwall and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin to go alongside a trio of sold-out shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and a full US arena tour. All the dates have now been postponed until 2021.

“Like most tours that were happening this year, My Chemical Romance’s world tour was cancelled,” the band explained of their decision in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“MCR received PPP money to ensure their crew is funded in these times of uncertainty until we are able to be out on the road again. We are so grateful to these skilled, dedicated people – some of them are parents, others caretakers, still others who simply have rent to pay – and this money helps them take care of themselves and their families.”

My Chemical Romance have rescheduled their UK reunion gigs in Milton Keynes and at Cornwall’s Eden Project for 2021. The band’s frontman Gerard Way also shared a new solo track called ‘Here Comes The End’ yesterday (July 8), which features as part of the trailer for season two of his Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.

Reviewing ‘Here Comes The End’, NME called the track “a larger-than-life glam-rock stomper,” adding: “2020 was meant to be year of My Chemical Romance’s grand return and while there’s nothing of their emotional fury in ‘Here Comes The End’, it is full of that powerful gang mentality that turned the band into a phenomenon.”