My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World and more to play classic albums in full at When We Were Young 2024

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World are among a host of acts that look set to play a series of classic albums at When We Were Young 2024.

A tweet from Live Nation shared the announcement earlier this afternoon (November 13) on X before it was swiftly deleted. But many fans have reposted the line-up and which albums each band will play at the emo bash in Las Vegas on October 24, 2024.

Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance then soon took to social media to confirm the line-up.

Now Come One, Come All To This Tragic Affair……………… Long Live The Black Parade When We Were Young FestivalSaturday… Posted by My Chemical Romance on Monday, November 13, 2023

headlining next year’s @WWWYFest see ya then Vegas ✌️ pre-sale starts this friday @ 10am PT 🎲 go sign up https://t.co/inLC4SmEk2 pic.twitter.com/RcDKFpSp8R — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) November 13, 2023

Among the classic albums announced to be performed live are MCR’s classic 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’, Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Bleed American’, The Distillers‘ ‘Coral Fang’, A Day To Remember‘s ‘Homesick’ and Dashboard Confessional‘s ‘Dusk And Summer’. Fall Out Boy will also play a classic album live but it has been confirmed which one as yet. You can view the full list, which is yet to be officially confirmed below.

When We Were Young Fest has announced their 2024 lineup “Playing the albums” pic.twitter.com/8c7qkrJYhx — Met*lcore Cl*wnboy (@MetalBlakedowns) November 13, 2023

Other acts set to play classic albums include the All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Used, Mayday Parade, Chiodos, Movements, Bayside, The Maine, Saves the Day, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, August Burns Red, Thursday, State Champs, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, Cartel, Saosin, We the Kings, Pretty Girls Make Graves, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Alesana, Dance Gavin Dance, Motion City Soundtrack, Silverstein, Basement, Sleeping With Sirens, Neck Deep, Cobra Starship, Story of the Year, Say Anything, Four Year Strong, Mom Jeans, Senses Fail, 3OH!3, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, The Devil Wears Prada, Escape The Fate, Nada Surf and Emery And The Forecast.

Presale tickets for the event are set to start this Friday (November 17) from 10am local time with prices starting at $19.99 (£16.29). You can purchase yours here.



This year’s edition of When We Were Young saw Avril Lavigne and All Time Low teaming up to perform Lavigne’s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’. Tony Hawk also joined Goldfinger to perform ‘Superman’ at the bash.

Elsewhere, Green Day also debuted new song, ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ at the festival.