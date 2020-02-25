My Chemical Romance fan recreates epic intro track from their comeback show

A My Chemical Romance fan has proved their devotion to the band, after crafting a studio mix of the intro track played at their 2019 comeback show.

The Emo icons made their return in December 2019, playing to 5000 fans at The Shrine Auditorium and Exhibition Hall.

Before taking to the stage, the band played a super-cut montage of moments from across their history – including snippets of ‘Romance’, ‘Look Alive’, ‘Sunshine’, ‘Sleep’, ‘Mama’ and ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’.

But if you weren’t there, then fear not. A devoted fan has now cut together a studio version of My Chemical Romance’s intro music – and it’s a stunning effort. Check it out in full below.

Earlier this month, MCR guitarist Frank Iero playfully reminded fans about how he teased the My Chemical Romance reunion ahead of it finally being announced back in October.

Posting on Instagram last weekend, Iero shared a picture of a message from inside a fortune cookie which read “even a broken clock is right two times a day”.

He captioned the image with a shrugging emoji and a clock — which is telling as the guitarist invoked the fortune cookie’s phrase in saying “that rumour is like a broken clock” when he was asked about the possibility of an MCR reunion in an interview back in August.

My Chemical Romance will play a string of live shows in the UK and Ireland in June — you can see their confirmed live dates on these shores below.

June

16 – Cornwall – Eden Project

18 – Milton Keynes– Stadium MK

20 – Milton Keynes – Stadium MK

21 – Milton Keynes – Stadium MK

23 – Dublin – Hospital Kilmainham