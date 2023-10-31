NewsMusic News

My Chemical Romance fans think they’ve spotted a teaser for band’s new album

A now-deleted cryptic Instagram post included a post-it note with the word “5OON”

By Max Pilley
My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

My Chemical Romance fans have been speculating about the possibility of an upcoming album from the band, following a cryptic Instagram post.

Fans think they may have spotted a teaser for a new project in a now-deleted post by an associate of the band who goes by the handle @bigwormser.

The post shows a photograph of an acoustic guitar alongside a framed print bearing the slogan ‘I’m Not OK’. Attached is a post-it note, and on the note is written: “5OON”.

A new My Chemical Romance album would mark the band’s fifth studio record, and the cryptic post has left some fans speculating that the message signals a new LP is on the horizon.

The band’s most recent material was 2022’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ – a surprise single that was their first new release in eight years and first since they announced their reunion in 2019. The band’s last full-length album was 2010’s ‘Danger Days’.

On Reddit, fans have been sharing thoughts on the mysterious post, with one user writing: “Yeah this is probably the clearest piece of evidence we’ve gotten tbh, i mean how else could you interpret this?”. Another added, “(5)oon, or 5 soon. aight i’m a believer now.”

See some other reactions from X, formerly Twitter, below.

My Chemical Romance wrapped up their lengthy reunion tour in March this year. The band’s first show back together was in December 2019, and their COVID-delayed world tour began with two shows at The Eden Project in Cornwall last summer.

In a four-star review of ‘The Foundations of Decay’, NME wrote: “With a back catalogue of songs about isolation, despair and loneliness with a defiant optimism, My Chemical Romance have always been an important, influential band.”

“During their hiatus,” it added, “that reverence has only grown as a new generation of fans discover them and their message. New music was always going to be a risk, but ‘Foundations Of Decay’ never sounds bogged down with legacy. Across the track, there’s fire, urgency and plenty of joy as My Chemical Romance return in fine, fearless form.”

