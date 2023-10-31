My Chemical Romance fans think they’ve spotted a teaser for band’s new album

My Chemical Romance fans have been speculating about the possibility of an upcoming album from the band, following a cryptic Instagram post.

Fans think they may have spotted a teaser for a new project in a now-deleted post by an associate of the band who goes by the handle @bigwormser.

The post shows a photograph of an acoustic guitar alongside a framed print bearing the slogan ‘I’m Not OK’. Attached is a post-it note, and on the note is written: “5OON”.

A new My Chemical Romance album would mark the band’s fifth studio record, and the cryptic post has left some fans speculating that the message signals a new LP is on the horizon.

The band’s most recent material was 2022’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ – a surprise single that was their first new release in eight years and first since they announced their reunion in 2019. The band’s last full-length album was 2010’s ‘Danger Days’.

On Reddit, fans have been sharing thoughts on the mysterious post, with one user writing: “Yeah this is probably the clearest piece of evidence we’ve gotten tbh, i mean how else could you interpret this?”. Another added, “(5)oon, or 5 soon. aight i’m a believer now.”

See some other reactions from X, formerly Twitter, below.

He must be f*cking kidding!

5oon? BFFR! pic.twitter.com/krsfXFdPJd — 击 Miki is a 🦇 ✘ No Fun Club 🎃 (@Salute_the_dead) October 31, 2023

HELLO?? >}¥~+ >{¥++ HELLO HWYS GELLO HALAOR HELLO MCR5??! HELLO PLESSE OG FID WHAY PLEAS HELLO WHAT HELLO MCR? MCR5????

5OON??!!!!!!? WHAT DOES THSJ MEAN. ALBUM?? OR MERCH? ALBUM ? I. Gonna I’m insane oh fuck oh my good insa e hello ?? pic.twitter.com/rtiRBWhHCJ — 🍁Mikey’s Happy Halloween!🍂 (@cemeteryxcunt) October 31, 2023

worm. wormothy. wormetheus. what in the fuck is 5OON? 5 soon? mcr5 soon?? listen, i’m going to do crimes soon if you know what i’m sayin brother pic.twitter.com/ahZXXUl6X0 — jade at the vampire mansion (@venomstigmata) October 31, 2023

MCR’s BODYGUARD (and nice human being) POSTED THIS

THE STICKY NOTE SAYS “5OON”

LIKE “SOON” BUT WITH A 5

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/n3UumjYTX5 — Wylie (@UNCLEWHYLEE) October 31, 2023

5oon ????? 5 ????? Soon ??????? Mcr5 soon ???????? pic.twitter.com/hBZrqQKVKZ — M 🪰 (@g3tupcow4rd) October 31, 2023

OH HELLO??? WORM?? 5OON?? MCR5 ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW REAL pic.twitter.com/9kyESt2T9Z — court 🦇 IS SEEING PTV + LS DUNES !! (@cqurtknee) October 31, 2023

feliz juawuolin mcr5 5OON pic.twitter.com/7whZrEShJJ — sab 🦇🫀🩸 (@emogolicx) October 31, 2023

i had to come back just for this what the actual FUCK

5oon????? sewer side has been postponed lets fucking go pic.twitter.com/mNgz35HtHM — lili (@earlysnset) October 31, 2023

My Chemical Romance wrapped up their lengthy reunion tour in March this year. The band’s first show back together was in December 2019, and their COVID-delayed world tour began with two shows at The Eden Project in Cornwall last summer.

In a four-star review of ‘The Foundations of Decay’, NME wrote: “With a back catalogue of songs about isolation, despair and loneliness with a defiant optimism, My Chemical Romance have always been an important, influential band.”

“During their hiatus,” it added, “that reverence has only grown as a new generation of fans discover them and their message. New music was always going to be a risk, but ‘Foundations Of Decay’ never sounds bogged down with legacy. Across the track, there’s fire, urgency and plenty of joy as My Chemical Romance return in fine, fearless form.”