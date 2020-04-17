My Chemical Romance‘s first UK comeback show has been postponed after the Eden Sessions announced that it would not be taking place this year.

The Eden Project-hosted concert series in Cornwall was due to welcome MCR (June 16), Lionel Richie (June 17), Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (June 23), The Script (July 15) and Diana Ross (July 21) this summer.

The organisers of the Eden Sessions have today (April 17) confirmed that their summer schedule of shows will not take place this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Organisers have been closely assessing the impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that to ensure the safety and wellbeing of concert-goers, artists, crews, Eden Sessions staff and supporting teams, the Sessions could not go ahead this year,” a statement from the Eden Sessions, which you can read in full below, explains.

The organisers of the Eden Sessions say that they are “working hard to reschedule [the] artists booked for 2020 to play next year”.

“When shows are rescheduled and dates confirmed, the Eden Project will contact all existing ticketholders with details,” they added. “Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled.”

You can find out more information about the Eden Sessions postponement here.

My Chemical Romance had been due to make their UK live comeback with the Eden Sessions gig on June 16. As it stands, the band’s sold-out Stadium MK residency in Milton Keynes on June 18, 20 and 21 is still going ahead, as is their show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on June 23.

Advertisement

NME has contacted representatives of My Chemical Romance for further clarification on their 2020 live plans.

My Chemical Romance have already been forced to postpone their planned tour dates in Asia, Australia and New Zealand due to the coronavirus outbreak.