My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters, Slipknot and more for Aftershock Festival 2022

The line-up for the 2022 edition of California’s Aftershock Festival has been revealed, with Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance and Slipknot among its headliners.

The festival is set to expand to four full days this year, taking place from October 6-9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

Joining the aforementioned headliners in topping the bill are KISS, while other acts on the line-up include Bring Me The Horizon, Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Evanescence, A Day To Remember and Stone Temple Pilots.

Advertisement

See the full line-up and tickets details for Aftershock 2022 below.

Your 2022 lineup is HERE! 🤘 Don’t miss four jam-packed days at the West Coast's BIGGEST rock festival featuring @foofighters, @mychemicalromance, @slipknot, @kissonline and 85+ more of your favorite artists. Passes are ON SALE NOW for $10 down at https://t.co/xUtaSaTEEX! pic.twitter.com/liyKL5e2yr — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) February 23, 2022

As festival season prepares to kick off in the United States for 2022, industry experts have spoken to NME about what to expect and the challenges still faced by promoters, artists and music fans this year in light of the COVID pandemic.

In 2021, multiple ticket vendors were criticised for postponing events indefinitely due to COVID without offering refunds to fans. In January, Dead And Company fans who were no longer comfortable attending the band’s run of Mexico City shows amid the surge of Omicron cases started a petition to force organisers to refund them up to around $15,000 that they’d spent on show packages.

Though refund policies vary across events, co-founder of Founders Entertainment, Tom Russell (the producers of New York City’s Governor’s Ball), told NME that he believes offering full refunds to fans is still “the right thing to do.”

“If a show is cancelled due to COVID and people don’t get what they paid for, they should get their money back or be able to roll over their ticket for the next year,” Russell told NME.

Advertisement

Coachella, one of the US’ biggest festivals, is set to return to Southern California this April, and recently announced that they had dropped all COVID-19 precautions for attendees.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” their safety page was updated to read. The page does clarify however that this policy could change based on any updated California Department of Public Health guidelines.

Earlier this month, California’s Department of Public Health announced that as of February 16, vaccination proof will no longer be required for large outdoor events.