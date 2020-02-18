News Music News

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero reminds fans about how he subtly teased the band’s reunion

The guitarist dropped a number of hints about the reunion in interviews ahead of its confirmation in October 2019

Frank Iero
Frank Iero (Picture: Getty)

Frank Iero has playfully reminded fans about how he teased the My Chemical Romance reunion ahead of it finally being announced back in October.

After reconvening in secret in 2017, MCR finally confirmed their return to action on October 31 before playing a comeback show in LA on December 20.

Posting on Instagram last weekend, Iero shared a picture of a message from inside a fortune cookie which read “even a broken clock is right two times a day”.

🤷‍♀️ 🕰

He captioned the image with a shrugging emoji and a clock — which is telling as the guitarist invoked the fortune cookie’s phrase in saying “that rumour is like a broken clock” when he was asked about the possibility of an MCR reunion in an interview back in August.

Back in December, Iero commented on his subtle hints in past interviews about the reunion in reply to a fan-made compilation which showed him fielding questions about MCR.

My Chemical Romance will play a string of live shows in the UK and Ireland in June — you can see their confirmed live dates on these shores below.

June
16 – Cornwall – Eden Project
18 – Milton Keynes– Stadium MK
20 – Milton Keynes – Stadium MK
21 – Milton Keynes – Stadium MK
23 – Dublin – Hospital Kilmainham

Tickets for the band’s Eden Project show (June 16) go on sale tomorrow (February 19) at 5pm.

