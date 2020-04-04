My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way shares collection of previously unreleased songs

Gerard Way has released a collection of previously unreleased songs he’s dubbed ‘Distraction Or Despair’ – listen to them below.

The My Chemical Romance frontman shared news of the new songs, which he says he originally planned to release as singles, on his Facebook page earlier this evening (April 4).

“Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff,” his post began. “Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing.

“I think I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording little bits here and there over the years. Some of these, like Phoning It In, were things that I planned on releasing as singles, and I may still do that at some point when I finish them, but I figured why not. It feels good to share. Who knows if some of this stuff would have ever come out?”

Calling the collection of songs ‘Distraction Or Despair’, Way shared them on Soundcloud with a picture of his vocal chords “from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order.”

Listen to the new songs below:

Meanwhile, Way yesterday recalled a dream that resulted in a Queen song getting stuck in his head, which inspired him to send a hopeful message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The My Chemical Romance frontman said he awoke with ‘The Show Must Go On’, the last track from Queen’s final album with Freddie Mercury (1991’s ‘Innuendo’) ringing in his ears. “We know when the time is right, whenever that day comes, we will get on stage again,” Way wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (April 3).

Last month, Way reportedly registered some unreleased songs from the recently reunited My Chemical Romance online.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit pointed out that two new tracks had been added by Way to BMI Repertoire, a platform on which musicians upload tracks to collect revenue and royalties.