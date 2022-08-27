My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig

My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below.

The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with the tour then moving onto Europe, before hitting the States and then going on to visit New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

At their gig at the PNC Arena in Raleigh last night, the band debuted the song which appeared on their 2013 compilation album ‘Conventional Weapons’ alongside hits from across their career.

Across their reunion dates so far, the band have played a mix of hits, fan favourites and deep cuts, also performing two other songs for the first time ever. Earlier this week (August 23), the band played Nashville, Tenessee, and their show in the city saw Gerard Way perform while wearing a cheerleader’s outfit.

Watch them perform ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever in Raleigh below.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their run of live dates in mid-May at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: “They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it. Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. ‘This has been special and amazing,’ says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.”

See the band’s remaining US tour dates, which will see them supported by a huge list of acts including Turnstile, Taking Back Sunday, The Lemon Twigs and many more, below.

AUGUST 2022

27 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

4 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Portland, OR, MODA Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum