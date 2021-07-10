My Chemical Romance launch makeup range inspired by ‘Danger Days’ era

My Chemical Romance have launched a new makeup range inspired by their 2010 album, ‘Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’.

US cosmetic company Hipdot took to social media on Thursday (July 8) to announce that it has teamed up with My Chemical Romance to release a second makeup range with the band.

The new line, which fans can pre-order starting July 22, features various MCR-inspired products, including an eye shadow palette, eyeliner duo, eye primer and a four-piece lip gloss set.

Advertisement

Each item is embossed with the spider that appears on the ‘Danger Days’ cover. The Hipdot collection is vegan and cruelty-free.

MCR fans we heard you loud and clear!

We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set. All Collectors Sets will be made to order, just for you!

Pre-Orders will begin July 22-29 pic.twitter.com/iwubResJr6 — HipDot (@HipDotCosmetics) July 8, 2021

This is the second makeup collection My Chemical Romance has put out with HipDot. The first was inspired by the band’s ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ era. It featured a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a nine-colour ‘Revenge’ eyeshadow palette.

“We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set,” HipDot said in a statement about its latest MCR collaboration. “All Collectors Sets will be Made to order just for you!”

Pre-orders start July 22 – July 29, and will be available to ship to: USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland & Netherlands. You can pre-order the collection here.

Last month, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way teased in an interview that he’s working on new music.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Umbrella Academy​’s Aidan R Gallagher, Way also opened up about the recording process behind the band’s seminal 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’ and his experiences of working on the record.

Meanwhile, former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar sold a drum kit earlier this month that he used during some of the band’s most important chapters.

The custom-made kit was used during the band’s performance at the MTV VMAs in 2005, as well as recording sessions for ‘The Black Parade’.