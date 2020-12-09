My Chemical Romance have launched their own line of makeup – check out the announcement video below.

Taking to social media this evening (December 9), Gerard Way and co. revealed that they’ve teamed up with US cosmetic company Hipdot for a new range inspired by their second album, ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ (released in 2004).

The new line, which arrives tomorrow (December 10), features various MCR-inspired products, including a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a nine-colour ‘Revenge’ eyeshadow palette.

Each item boasts the trademark ‘Three Cheers…’ colours red, white and black as well as the band’s logo. The Hipdot collection is vegan and cruelty-free.

#MCR palette shades (L-R):

Saints Protect Her

Pitchfork Red

Serpent Son

Starless Eyes

Shotgun Sinners

All The Ghosts

Mausoleum Door

Flock Of Doves

Explosive Light pic.twitter.com/wRcQ2einaU — Cassie The Venomous (@PoisonAndFire) December 9, 2020

Soundtracked by ‘It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish’, the new teaser video depicts a burning candle, a turning old-fashioned clock and pouring blood. “Hipdot x My Chemical Romance,” reads the onscreen text.

The announcement comes after MCR shared a cryptic clip of a similar theme yesterday (December 8), with that post featuring a burning rose and the ‘Three Cheers…’ song ‘Give ‘Em Hell Kid’.

Hipdot subsequently confirmed that something was “coming soon”.

My Chemical Romance made their long-awaited return with a show in Los Angeles last December. In a five-star review of the performance, NME wrote: “About half the set felt like it was an epic finale. There were tears, oh there were a lot of tears. It was physically impossible to stand in that room and not understand to the core of your being why this band means so much to so many people.”

The band were set to embark on a reunion tour in 2020, but all of the dates were pushed back to next year as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis.