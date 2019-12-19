My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way shows off new picks ahead of band’s first reunion show

My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way has shared what his new guitar picks look like ahead of the band’s first reunion show.

Last month, My Chemical Romance announced a comeback show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall taking place tomorrow on December 20. Tickets went on sale on November 1 and sold out in minutes.

Gerard Way and co. then shared details of three shows scheduled for 2020. Posting on their social media channels, the band announced they will be playing in Australia, New Zealand and Japan early next year.

While there has been no big reveal about what to expect from tomorrow’s show as of yet, Mikey Way took to Instagram last night (December 18) to show off the picks he’ll be using for the reunion gig.

“I’m fuckin ready!” the caption accompanying the post read. In the photo: a bag of picks with the words “Mikey Fuckin Way” printed on them.

See Mikey Way’s post below:

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance have shared the first picture of themselves together following the news that they would be reforming for the first time in six years for a reunion gig.

Last month, My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ re-entered the Billboard 200 charts.

According to official chart data, the album, which was first released in 2006, has re-entered the covered Billboard 200 charts for the first time in two years.