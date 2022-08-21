My Chemical Romance play ‘Bury Me in Black’ for first time in 19 years as they kick off US reunion tour

My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour last night (August 20) by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years.

The band played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to begin a 25-date tour that takes them through until early October.

At the show, they performed the track ‘Bury Me In Black’ for the first time in 19 years as the second song in the set, before going on to play ‘This Is the Best Day Ever‘ for the first time since 2005.

Elsewhere, they dedicated ‘The Ghost Of You’ to Doug McKean, the producer who died aged 54 last month, with his most recent work on the band’s comeback single ‘The Foundations Of Decay’. Upon his death, MCR led tributes, writing: “My Chemical Romance lost Doug McKean, a dear friend, a collaborator, a partner, a brother, a problem-solver, a genius, an integral part of our music. Doug was someone who made us laugh, made us better, understood, and always came to the rescue. He is deeply missed. He always will be.⁣”

Elsewhere at the Oklahoma City show, the band played hits ‘Teenagers’, ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ and many more across a 22-song set.

See the full setlist and footage from the gig below.

My Chemical Romance played:

‘The Foundations Of Decay’

‘Bury Me In Black’

‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’

‘Tomorrow’s Money’

‘Teenagers’

‘Summertime’

‘Bulletproof Heart’

‘Mastas Of Ravenkroft’

‘DESTROYA’

‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

‘The Ghost Of You’

‘This Is The Best Day Ever’

‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

‘Mama’

‘Boy Division’

‘Our Lady Of Sorrows’

‘Famous Last Words’

‘Sleep’

‘Vampire Money’

‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland, with the tour then moving onto Europe, before hitting the States and then visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

Across their reunion dates so far, the band have played a mix of hits, fan favourites and deep cuts, also performing two songs for the first time ever.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their run of live dates in mid-May at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: “They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it. Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. ‘This has been special and amazing,’ says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.”

See the band’s remaining US tour dates, which will see them supported by a huge list of acts including Turnstile, Taking Back Sunday, The Lemon Twigs and many more, below.

AUGUST 2022

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

21 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

23 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

24 – Cincinatti, OH, Heritage Bank Center

26 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

27 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

4 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Portland, OR, MODA Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum