My Chemical Romance postpone Australia and New Zealand tour dates

My Chemical Romance have announced that they have postponed upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand because of the “current global situation,” referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to perform at Download Festival in Melbourne on March 21 and in Sydney on March 22. Their next stop was then going to be The Outer Fields at Western Springs in New Zealand on March 25.

Sharing a statement on their Facebook page, the band wrote: “To our dearest friends – It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation.

“We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn’t come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other.”

Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Live Nation, one of the world’s biggest concert promoters, is postponing all its tours due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports say.

A host of festivals and tours have been cancelled or postponed due to the virus in the last few days, including C2C, Coachella and SXSW.

Elsewhere, artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.