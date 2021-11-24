My Chemical Romance postpone Australia and New Zealand tour to 2023

My Chemical Romance have postponed their Australian and New Zealand shows by a year, citing uncertainty with border and venue capacity restrictions.

The band were expected to tour Down Under for the first time in ten years this coming March. It’s the second time the band’s appearance in Australia has been pushed back, after they were scheduled to headline the third annual Download Festival in Melbourne and Sydney in 2020.

Ticketholders will have their passes honoured for the rescheduled dates. Those who want their tickets refunded will have to submit a request to Live Nation by December 10.

Advertisement

My Chemical Romance reunited in 2019 after initially disbanding in 2013. They kicked off their reunion with a show at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, which racked up $1.5million in revenue. The group’s last album was their 2010 LP ‘Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’.

My Chemical Romance’s last performance in Australia was at the 2012 instalment of now-defunct festival Big Day Out, the line-up of which also included Kanye West and Soundgarden.

My Chemical Romance’s rescheduled Australian and New Zealand tour dates:

MARCH 2023

Saturday 11 – Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs

Tuesday 14 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 17 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 19 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

