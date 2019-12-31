My Chemical Romance, Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott to reportedly play Coachella 2020

My Chemical Romance, Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott are all reportedly being lined up for headline slots at Coachella Festival 2020.

According to Consequence of Sound, comebacks will be the order of the day at the California festival as Gerard Way’s returning emo icons gear up to take top billing alongside Rage – who previously self-confirmed the show in a list of mysterious reunion shows.

Travis Scott will take the third headline slot at the April event, joined by an eclectic line-up which also reportedly includes the likes of Lana Del Rey, Flume, and Thom Yorke.

The report cites unnamed “industry sources” and comes ahead of the official line-up reveal – which is expected to take place in early January.

It comes after 2019’s Coachella saw headline slots from the likes of Tame Impala, Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande.

After confirming their reunion in October, MCR played their first comeback show in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Reviewing MCR’s live return, NME’s Kevin EG Perry wrote: ” Towards the end of their triumphant, cathartic performance, frontman Gerard Way turned to the crowd and said he saw ‘a lot of familiar faces, so thanks for waiting around all these years.’

“He seemed genuinely taken aback when he asked how many people were seeing MCR for the first time, and it looked as if 90% of the crowd raised their arms and cheered in joy and disbelief. This is a whole new generation of fans who never got to see MCR live the first time around, and who now can’t believe their luck.”