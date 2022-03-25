My Chemical Romance recruits Placebo, Frank Turner and more for UK tour support

My Chemical Romance have announced the acts that will support them on their upcoming UK tour – see the names below.

The New Jersey emo rockers will hit the road in May for their long-awaited UK stadium tour, with shows set to take place in St. Austell, Milton Keynes, Warrington, Cardiff and Glasgow. It marks their first time playing in the country since headlining Reading & Leeds back in 2011.

Today (March 25), Gerard Way and co. announced the nine acts that will accompany them on the tour, with names including Placebo, Frank Turner and Starcrawler.

Placebo, who today released ‘Never Let Me Go’, their first album in almost a decade, will open for My Chemical Romance on the band’s three dates (May 19, 21 and 22) at MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keyes. Other names supporting on those dates include Barns Courtney, Lost Alone, Cassyette, Aviva and Charlotte Sands.

Frank Turner will provide support for the first of two shows at St. Austell’s Eden Sessions, Cornwall, on May 16. He’s also on the bill for MCR’s show at Victoria Park, Warrington, on May 27.

You can check out the full list of dates and who will be supporting below:

MAY 2022

16 – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall (w/ Frank Turner)

17 – Eden Sessions, St. Austell, Cornwall (w/ Lost Alone)

19 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Lost Alone, Aviva)

21 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Barns Courtney, Cassyette)

22 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Starcrawler, Charlotte Sands)

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington (w/ Frank Turner, Starcrawler, Crawlers)

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (w/ Starcrawler, Lost Alone and more to be announced)

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/Starcrawler)

Tickets for the remaining shows can be found here.

Following the UK dates, My Chemical Romance will then move onto Europe, before visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

Earlier this month, the group added more North American dates to their upcoming 2022 reunion tour.

The band had previously confirmed more than 25 dates to take place in the States and Canada this summer and autumn, including festival headline sets at Riot Fest, When We Were Young and more.

The reuniting emo band then added more arena shows to their itinerary, including 10 new cities.

MCR were due to perform in Russia and Ukraine as part of the European leg of the tour, but cancelled those shows earlier this month due to the ongoing conflict in the area. “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon,” they added.