My Chemical Romance reflect on huge reunion show, one year on

The members of My Chemical Romance have reflected on their hugely anticipated reunion show in December 2019, one year on from the event.

The emo icons played their first show in seven years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.

Marking the anniversary on Instagram, guitarist Frank Iero remembered it as the last live show he played before the pandemic, and posted a tattoo marking the occasion.

“throughout 2020 i have been incredibly fortunate to be able to play a few live streams and collaborate remotely with some ridiculously talented individuals,” he said.

“but as much fun as that has been, i really can’t wait for it to be safe enough to be able to play real shows again. take care of one another. wear a mask, stay safe, and keep the faith.”

Bassist Mikey Way, meanwhile, posted a picture of his children in the empty venue, saying: “Thinking back to a magical night three hundred and sixty five days ago. Dreaming of the moment when we can do it all again. Until then – Stay safe out there.”

Further shows across the world, including a number in the UK, were planned for 2020, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Mikey Way assured fans that the reunion was “just on pause” in the wake of the pandemic.

“I feel like people are waiting with bated breath,” he said of the gigs. “It’s a light at the end of the tunnel and I think there’s something really cool about that.”

My Chemical Romance were recently announced as headliners for California’s Aftershock Festival, set to take place in October next year.

Both they and Metallica have returned to the bill, having previously been announced as headliners for 2020’s cancelled edition.