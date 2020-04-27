My Chemical Romance have rescheduled their upcoming UK and Ireland reunion shows for 2021.

The recently reunited band had been set to make their comeback on these shores in June, with gigs booked at the Eden Project in Cornwall and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin to go alongside a trio of sold-out shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

My Chemical Romance have now confirmed that all five of those shows have been rearranged for June 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. You can see their rescheduled tour dates and the band’s updated official tour poster below.

June 2021

15 – Eden Project, St Austell

17 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

20 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

“Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic we have had to make the hard decision to postpone our UK dates to 2021,” My Chemical Romance said in a statement. “We have not taken this decision lightly and have to put the health of our fans and families first. We hope you understand and we will be back bigger than ever.”

MCR fans have been informed that their Milton Keynes tickets will remain valid for the days of the week they originally purchased their ticket for, while refunds are also available from the point of purchase.

Visit our website for all ticket information and to read our handy FAQ's guide; https://t.co/ICLqixDF1Z — Stadium MK (@Stadium_MK) April 27, 2020

The Eden Sessions are contacting all existing ticketholders with details about MCR’s rescheduled Cornwall show, while original tickets remain valid for My Chemical Romance and any other Eden Sessions gig that is rescheduled.

“When we first announced My Chemical Romance would play the Sessions we saw this as a massive coup and the response from fans has been phenomenal,” David Harland, director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said of their booking of the band.

“Now we’re delighted to be able to confirm they will be with us next year, almost exactly a year on from the day we would have welcomed them.”