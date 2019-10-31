It looks like My Chemical Romance could be up to something…

What does it all mean?

Activity on the social media pages of My Chemical Romance has led to speculation that the band could be about to announce something big – perhaps a reunion.

The emo icons have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York. Guitarist Frank Iero then denied the claims, but said that “anything is possible” with regards to them reforming.

Now, it looks like something big could be about to happen. It started when the band changed their profile picture across social media to this enigmatic illustration of a candle – with fans growing wildly excited in the comments. Not only that, but the band have launched their first ever Instagram page.

Along with the candle, the band then shared the below images and a new logo with the words: clarity, courage, sacrifice, devotion.

The band released four albums together before they split. Anticipation grew around a reunion with the recent 15th and 13th anniversary of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge‘ and ‘The Black Parade‘, respectively. Fans are now speculating as to whether the band will release new material, with the follow up to to 2010’s acclaimed ‘Danger Days…‘

Since their split, Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have enjoyed success with solo and side projects.

As well as his success with the TV adaptation of his comic The Umbrella Academy, the last year has seen frontman Gerard Way drop a slew of solo tracks – sharing a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together‘, as well as the Ray Toro-featuring ‘Getting Down The Germs’, and the Halloween-themed ‘Baby You’re A Haunted House’.

His debut solo album ‘Hesitant Alien‘ came out in 2014.